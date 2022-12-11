227660 BRAYDEN MEYER Dec 11, 2022 46 min ago 1 of 2 MEYER, BRAYDEN LARUE 12/10/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 160RESISITING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCONSUME ALC BY 19/20 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Brayden Meyer Status Secu Status Brayden Larue Bond Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022