227664 ROBERT WINFIELD Dec 11, 2022 46 min ago 1 of 2 WINFIELD, ROBERT BRIAN 12/10/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 225FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Robert Winfield Robert Brian