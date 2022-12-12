227682 ESTEFANIA BELTRAN Dec 12, 2022 29 min ago 1 of 2 BELTRAN, ESTEFANIA 12/12/2022Age: 25 Sex: F Race: W Height: 500 Weight: 135FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Estefania Beltran Linguistics Secu Status Possession Cocaine Status Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022