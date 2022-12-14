227703 WILBUR RUFFIN Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 RUFFIN, WILBUR 12/12/2022Age: 52 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 197NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $180.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022