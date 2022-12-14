227706 KEDRIAN CHERRY Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CHERRY, KEDRIAN OCTAVEUS 12/13/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 235FTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRE REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FAIL TO WEAR SEATBELT-DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- RECKLESS DRVG- WANTON DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- UNSAFE PASSING YELLOW LINE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022