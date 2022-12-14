227721 DUANE COTTON Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 COTTON, DUANE TI WADE 12/13/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 160AWDW GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETEXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETHIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETOPEN CONTAINER ALCOHOL VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Misdemeanor Felony Criminal Law Law Crime Firearm Possession Duane Cotton Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022