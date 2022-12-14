227724 BRADDROCK GROSS Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 GROSS, BRADDROCK BERNARD 12/13/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 190ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETROBBERTY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Nbnd Status Crime Criminal Law Incl Status Firearm Status Felon Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022