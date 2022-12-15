227732 BRANDON BATTLE Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BATTLE, BRANDON XAVIER 12/14/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 130CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARPAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Possession Misdemeanor Status Brandon Battle Felon Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022