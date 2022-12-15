227734 LAKISHA BOYD Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BOYD, LAKISHA ATKINSON 12/14/2022Age: 40 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 125PROBATION VIOLATION:LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPROBATION VIOLATION:POSSESSION WITS SCHEDULE II - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Probation Violation Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Bond Boyd Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022