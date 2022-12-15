227738 MAURICE HOLDER Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HOLDER, MAURICE TAMAIN 12/14/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 302FELONY AID AND ABET - FELONY Bond: $8000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETOBSTRUCTING JUSTICE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Felony Law Crime Misdemeanor Maurice Holder Incl Status Maurice Tamain Aid Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022