227739 TROY WEAVER Dec 15, 2022 2 hrs ago WEAVER, TROY ANTWAN 12/14/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 200SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STRANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET