227740 KAMYDI HARRIS Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, KAMYDI RAYMEL TAMIR 12/14/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 140SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETATT ROBBERY-DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Incl Status Crime Law Felony Judicial Pret Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022