227742 JOSEPH WILLOUGHBY Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WILLOUGHBY, JOSEPH LEVON 12/14/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 167SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET