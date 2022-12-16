227750 DARIUS MAYO Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 MAYO, DARIUS MALIK 12/15/2022Age: 25 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 180SOLICIT GANG ACTIVITY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- IMPROPER TURN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNAILIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Darius Mayo Darius Malik Misdemeanor Crime Incl Status Status Type Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022