227760 JARMAR BROWN Dec 16, 2022 59 min ago 1 of 2 BROWN, JARMAR RONTA 12/15/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 601 Weight: 190PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING IN COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET