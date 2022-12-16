227779 RANDELL TURNAGE Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 TURNAGE, RANDELL MALIK 12/16/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 180FTA-FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT DRIVER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-NO OPERATORS LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Fta-no Secu Status Law Operator Status Incl Status License Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022