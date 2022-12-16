227780 CHRISTOPHER KING Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KING, CHRISTOPHER NIMETRIUS 12/16/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 145FTA - POSS MARIJ >1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSESS MAIJ PARAHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA - POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICIT GANG ACTIVITY - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Secu Status Status Felon Christopher King Firearm Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022