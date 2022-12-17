227783 QUINTON SUTTON Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUTTON, QUINTON KARENZA 12/16/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 157AWDWIKISI - FELONY Bond: $1000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK OE ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Misdemeanor Criminal Law Crime Secu Status Enter Motor Vehicle Sutton Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022