227789 DESHON SUGGS Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 SUGGS, DESHON GERROD 12/16/2022Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150SOLICIT GANG ACTIVITY - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Deshon Suggs Status Crime Secu Status