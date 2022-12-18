227819 CHRISTOPHER ROBBINS Dec 18, 2022 39 min ago 1 of 2 ROBBINS, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY 12/17/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 290OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-IDENTITY THEFT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Robbins Christopher Anthony Status Crime Criminal Law Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022