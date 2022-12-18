227820 CALVIN HORNE Dec 18, 2022 46 min ago HORNE, CALVIN LEE 12/17/2022Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 200FTA- DWI - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FEL SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Incl Status Criminal Law Crime Status Vehicle Bond Type Calvin Horne Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022