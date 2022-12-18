227827 ABBIE GOMEZ Dec 18, 2022 36 min ago 1 of 2 GOMEZ, ABBIE RAE MICHELLE 12/18/2022Age: 39 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 125POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION OF SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Possession Felony Crime Criminal Law Misdemeanor Paraphernalia Incl Status Secu Status Abbie Gomez Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022