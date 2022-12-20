227842 WESLEY WILLIAMS Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMS, WESLEY FLETCHER 12/18/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: W Height: 510 Weight: 270LARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY, MISDEMEANOR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022