227852 ABED HAMED Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 HAMED, ABED ALAZIZ 12/19/2022Age: 44 Sex: M Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 160FELONY STALKING - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $125000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $125000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET