SHACKELFORD, MEHUJAEL REGINALD 12/21/2022
Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 175
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... ...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. For the Low Water Advisory, abnormally low water levels expected. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. For the Low Water Advisory, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due to below normal water levels. &&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as zero. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Exposure could result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC
Judicial Status: PRET
