227927 TERRAN BEST Dec 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 BEST, TERRAN KIONTAE 12/25/2022Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 130ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNO OPERATOR LICENSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETDISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET