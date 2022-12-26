227928 MICHAEL HARRELL Dec 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARRELL, MICHAEL CHAD 12/25/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 210FTA-CONSPIRE TRAFFIC METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-TRAFFIC IN METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Michael Harrell Felony Methamphetamine Incl Status Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022