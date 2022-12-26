227930 LAMARIA CUTLER Dec 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 CUTLER, LAMARIA NA`KOLE 12/25/2022Age: 19 Sex: F Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 120BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAKING OR ENTERING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINJURY TO REAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Crime Computer Science Status Real Property Injury Incl Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022