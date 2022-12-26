227932 SHERI FEARING Dec 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 FEARING, SHERI CHRISTINE 12/26/2022Age: 53 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 165HABITUAL MESDEMEANOR ASSAULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHABITUAL MISD ASSAULT - VIOLATION OF RELEASE CONDITIONS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Crime Law Sport Linguistics Sheri Fearing Sheri Christine Secu Status Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022