227939 JAHKEL ANDERSON Dec 27, 2022 11 min ago 1 of 2 ANDERSON, JAHKEL SYION 12/27/2022Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 155HIT & RUN PROP DAM - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON GOVERNMENT - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRECKLESS WANTO DISREGARD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST(FEL) - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Felony Misdemeanor Secu Status Incl Status Crime Criminal Law Status Assault Type