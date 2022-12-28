227942 CHRISTIAN CHESSON Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 CHESSON, CHRISTIAN MAURICE 12/27/2022Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 195FTA-MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Viol Misdemeanor Chesson Secu Status Prob Bond County Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022