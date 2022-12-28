227944 JOHN FISHER Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 FISHER, JOHN ARDEN 12/27/2022Age: 48 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 200ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags John Fisher Assault John Arden Nbnd Status Misdemeanor Female Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022