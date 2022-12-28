227945 MONAT WIGGINS Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WIGGINS, MONAT DALAINE 12/27/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 231ASSAULT INFLICTING SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Assault Misdemeanor Secu Status Linguistics Injury Status Inflict Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022