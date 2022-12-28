227949 JOEY WIGGINS Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 of 2 WIGGINS, JOEY RAPHEAL 12/27/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 220PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Joey Wiggins Joey Rapheal Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022