227951 LANDON CURTIS Dec 28, 2022 6 hrs ago 1 of 2 CURTIS, LANDON COLE 12/27/2022Age: 19 Sex: M Race: W Height: 505 Weight: 140BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK OR ENTER MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETLARCENY OF FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET