227963 BRITTANEY DEMAIO Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 DEMAIO, BRITTANEY MARIE NICO 12/28/2022Age: 32 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 220LARCENY-PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022