227964 FRANK KILLY Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KILLY, FRANK LEWIS 12/28/2022Age: 61 Sex: M Race: W Height: 600 Weight: 190INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETINDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE STATUTORY RAPE - FELONY Bond: $11000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE STATUTORY SEX OFF - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT RAPE OF CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $3000000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF W/CHILD BY ADULT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSTAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT: SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSEX ACT: SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022