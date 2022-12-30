227969 RAESHAWN BAILEY Dec 30, 2022 Dec 30, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BAILEY, RAESHAWN MALEEK 12/28/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 155CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022