Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 7:56 pm
ROBBINS, WESLEY THOMAS 12/29/2022
Age: 31 Sex: M Race: W Height: 509 Weight: 120
INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH A CHILD - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI
Judicial Status: PRET
