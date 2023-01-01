228020 ALEXIS SMITH Jan 1, 2023 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 SMITH, ALEXIS ELZIS 12/31/2022Age: 35 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 150POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Heroin Opium Criminal Law Crime Status Alexis Smith Felony Incl Status Alexis Elzis Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022