228031 JAMIE LANGLEY Jan 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 LANGLEY, JAMIE TERRELL 01/01/2023Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 180FELONY LARCENY - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $6000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR LARCENY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Jamie Langley Jamie Terrell Status Crime Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022