228044 KALIL THOMAS Jan 2, 2023 2 hrs ago THOMAS, KALIL RAYQUAN 01/02/2023Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 140CARRYING CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH VI CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET