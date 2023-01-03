228055 OCTAVIUS WHITEHURST Jan 3, 2023 59 min ago WHITEHURST, OCTAVIUS 01/03/2023Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 170NONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $360.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Medicine Octavius Whitehurst Status Type Rev Usc Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022