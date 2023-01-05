228056 KASHAWN LENZY Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 LENZY, KASHAWN MALIK 01/03/2023Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 180INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR STALKING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETNONSUPPORT OF CHILD - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $300.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFIRST DEGREE BURGLARY - FELONY Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Misdemeanor Law Crime Criminal Law Status Unsc Status Type Incl Status Assault Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022