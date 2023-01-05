228080 MARVIN RAMIREZ Jan 5, 2023 2 hrs ago RAMIREZ, MARVIN MELLET 01/04/2023Age: 33 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 165PWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marvin Ramirez Marvin Mellet Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022