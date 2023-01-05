228091 IKESHIA HEMINGWAY Jan 5, 2023 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HEMINGWAY, IKESHIA DENISE 01/04/2023Age: 39 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 165FTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTAIN DWELLING/PLACE FOR SALE OF CONTROL SUBSTANCE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCONSPIRE SELL/DELIVER HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $600000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Incl Status Felony Crime Criminal Law Heroin Misdemeanor Secu Status Status Marijuana Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022