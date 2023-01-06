228104 JACOREY PAIGE Jan 6, 2023 53 min ago 1 of 2 PAIGE, JACOREY MONTRICE 01/05/2023Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 158ATT MURDER- FIRST DEGREE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSOLICIT GANG ACTIVITY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Secu Status Criminal Law Crime Judicial Nbnd Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022