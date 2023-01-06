228105 MARCEL HARRIS Jan 6, 2023 53 min ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, MARCEL DEVON 01/05/2023Age: 27 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150POSS OF CS ON PREMISE OF PRISION OR LOCAL JAIL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Marcel Harris Marcel Devon Nbnd Status Criminal Law Jail Felony Premise Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022