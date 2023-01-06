228110 CHARLES FOY Jan 6, 2023 58 min ago 1 of 2 FOY, CHARLES ERVIN 01/05/2023Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 603 Weight: 165MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD MDA/MDMA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Charles Foy Charles Ervin Crime Criminal Law Law Heroin Bond Opium Felony Incl Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022