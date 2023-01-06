228116 JASON PETERSON Jan 6, 2023 1 hr ago 1 of 2 PETERSON, JASON TRAVON 01/05/2023Age: 37 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 165SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETRESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMALICIOUS CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-CRIMINAL CONTEMPT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: CASH Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Misdemeanor Felony Sport Crime Conduct Jason Peterson Secu Status Prisoner Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Her Magazine - November 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 Medical Directory 2022